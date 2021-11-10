realme Q3T with 144Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery launched

Beijing, Nov 10 (IANS) Smartphone brand realme has launched a new premium mid-range smartphone 'realme Q3t' for 2,099 Yuan (approx Rs 24,315) in China.



The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch display, 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.



realme Q3t has been announced in single storage that is 8GB + 256GB. It comes in nebula and night sky blue colour variants.



The device sports a 6.6-inch full-HD LCD display with a 1080 x 2412 pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with 600 nits brightness and a 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio.



Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 778G chip and comes in a single variant that offers 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 5 GB of virtual RAM, and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.



The device runs on realme UI 2.0 based Android 11. It features a microSD card slot for more storage.



It comes with a 48MP primary camera, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the handset uses a 16MP camera.



The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.



Connectivity options include 5G, Dual-Sim, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and more. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



--IANS

wh/vd