realme GT2 Pro to have 1TB storage in top-end variant: Report
Sat, 11 Dec 2021 1639223148000
Beijing, Dec 11 (IANS) Smartphone brand realme is likely to launch the top-end variant of its upcoming GT2 Pro flagship smartphone with 1TB storage, media report says.
This would be the first realme phone with 1TB storage at the helm, citing a tipster, GSMArena reported On Saturday.
Last month, realme founder and CEO Sky Li confirmed GT2 Pro will be the brand's most premium flagship to date.
A recent report said that the upcoming smartphone will launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor on December 9. And it is expected to start at over $800.
The smartphone is likely to include dual 50MP sensors and an 8MP camera setup.
The device is also expected to have a GR lens that should deliver the best shooting performance by reducing ghosting, multi-coating on all surfaces, and providing resistance against backlighting.
The device is also expected to feature a 32MP front camera and a 5000mAh battery with 125W UltraDart charging.
The realme GT 2 Pro may feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display selfie camera.
--IANS
vc/pgh
