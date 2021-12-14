realme GT 2 series confirmed to debut on Dec 20

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) realme on Tuesday revealed that it will host a special event on December 20 to launch the realme GT 2 series handsets.



There is a possibility that the company may launch its flagship phone - realme GT 2 Pro as well during the event.



"realme, world's fastest-growing smartphone brand announces a much-awaited special event for realme GT 2 series to introduce three world premiere innovation forward technologies globally on December 20. This event aims to bring leap forward technologies to millions of users worldwide," the company said in a statement.



Earlier this month, the company confirmed that it will be launching realme GT 2 Pro with the newly-launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.



The smartphone is likely to include dual 50MP sensors and an 8MP camera setup.



The device is also expected to have a GR lens that should deliver the best shooting performance by reducing ghosting, multi-coating on all surfaces, and providing resistance against backlighting.



The device is also expected to feature a 32MP front camera and a 5000mAh battery with 125W UltraDart charging.



The realme GT 2 Pro may feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display selfie camera.



Other realme GT 2 Pro details include 125W fast charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.



The smartphone maker will announce the official pricing and availability details of the GT 2 Pro at the time of the launch, which will take place on December 20.



--IANS

