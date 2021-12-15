Real Madrid's Luka Modric, Marcelo test COVID-19 positive

Madrid, Dec 15 (IANS) Real Madrid players Luka Modric and Marcelo have tested positive for COVID-19, the LaLiga club said in a statement on Wednesday. The duo have been moved into the quarantine in line with Spain's health protocol.



The club further informed that both the players will miss Sunday's league game against Cadiz.



Earlier, Valencia confirmed four cases on Monday, including their head coach and two players. In England, the COVID outbreak at Tottenham Hotspur led UEFA to postpone their Europa Conference League game against Rennes last week. After UEFA, Premier League also then postponed the Spurs match at Brighton. Manchester United's Premier League fixture at Brentford FC was also postponed for the same reason.



With their two players tested positive, the assistant coach of Real Madrid, Walter Tavares however, gave their thoughts on Madrid's visit to Olimpia Milan for the EuroLeague round 15 game.



"They're a team with quality players like Sergio Rodríguez, Melli, Delaney, Shields, Hines... They're very well-balanced and have a lot of strengths, both defensively and offensively. We know that Milan is not an easy place to play. Their crowd gets behind them the fact they're playing a side immediately above them in the table will give them extra motivation. We have to be switched on and not lose our focus at any time," he said on the official website of Real Madrid.



"Abalde, Alocén and Thompkins aren't ready to play or travel with the team yet. We'll see with Yabusele. He's going to travel and we'll decide at the last minute if he's going to be part of the 12 that will play. We're going to give him every chance to be available but we're not hundred per cent sure that he'll be able to play," he added.



