Ready to host National Games, waiting for IOA to fix date: Goa Deputy CM

Panaji, Oct 27 (IANS) The Goa government is ready to host the 36th edition of National Games and is only waiting for the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to fix a date for the pan-India sporting event, Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said on Wednesday.



"We are ready for the National Games. We have infrastructure ready to host 36 disciplines. Our stadiums are of national and international level. We are now waiting for the IOA to fix a date," Ajgaonkar told a press conference.



The Goa government has spent nearly Rs 450 crore on raising infrastructure for the proposed National Games. Delay in completing the requisite infrastructure in Goa has been one of the reasons behind the delay in hosting the games, the last edition of which was held in Jharkhand in 2011.



The games were originally scheduled to be held in November 2016. After repeated delays, they were later scheduled to begin in October 2021, but were postponed again due to the pandemic.



--IANS

maya/sks/vd