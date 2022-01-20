Ready-to-cook sauces guaranteed to make pandemic life easier!

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANSlife) Healthier and tastier assortments, dubbed White Light Sauces, promise to give a splash of flavour to your everyday food, leaving you wanting more. Their sauces, which are 100 percent vegetarian and prepared with ethically sourced ingredients, are a perfect example of the brand's ability to deliver delectable and good-for-you products.





White Light Food, is a premium Asian cuisine expert in the Horeca business, founded in Mumbai in 2019. The company produces and sells whole hand-churned readymade cooking sauces, gravies, and pastes, as well as frozen Asian and oriental meals. The business was founded on the principle of providing a real Asian culinary experience to the end-platters, user's and it now offers a variety of delectable options that are likely to entice the masses' taste buds. These sauces are an everyday component for all households because they are 100% vegetarian, VEGAN, gluten free, and full of natural ingredients.



The brand's vast range of mouthwatering premade cooking sauces, which are free of artificial colours and preservatives, are ideal for accompanying any dish, whether it's meat or vegetables. Moderately to mildly flavoured ready-to-use Asian sauces such as black bean, garlic pepper, kung pao, soya coriander, sweet chilly, and Manchurian gravy sauce are available, while well-spiced flavours such as schezwan, spicy basil, spicy mongolian, hunan, and Thai red sauce are available. If you want to make it extra spicy,



Megha Poddar, CEO and Founder of White Light Foods, says, "Today consumers are on a look-out for healthier alternatives and ease and convenience. We feel that it doesn't essentially have to come with a compromise on taste. Our hygienically prepared deliciously spiced sauces are fortified with essential vitamins and minerals, thus living up to our assurance of tasty and wholesome products that can be devoured in the comfort of your spaces."



Here's a quick recipe to get you started:



Garlic pepper cauliflower popcorn:



Batter:



Flour

Paprika

Onion powder/salt

Milk.

Coat Cauliflower with it and deep fry.

Instructions:



· Heat oil, add diced onion and capsicum. Sauté.

· Add white light garlic pepper sauce.

· Toss in fried cauliflower florets.

· Add salt to taste.



Best had with White Light Soya Chilli dip,



Garnish with spring onion.



Soya Chilli Noodles:



Method:



• 1 table spoon oil

• 180 gms mix vegetables

• 60 gm White Light Soya Chilli Sauce

• 200 gm boiled noodles

• Salt as per taste

• 10 gm spring onion



Instructions:



Add one tablespoon of oil in a nonstick pan.

Add finely chopped mixed vegetables and sauté until lightly browned.

Add White Light soya chilli sauce along with boiled noodles and salt as per taste.

Cook for 2-3 minutes.

Garnish with spring onion and serve hot.



Thai spicy basil fried rice:



Instructions:



Heat 1 spoon of oil.

Add fine chopped onion, bell peppers, carrots or mix veggies of your choice.

Sauté till golden brown.

And add tofu cubes.

Cool for a min.

Add 3 spoons of white light spicy basil sauce.

Add cooked jasmine rice

Add salt to taste.

Available at - https://wlf.co.in/ and Amazon



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS

ianslife/tb