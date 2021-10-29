RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das's term extended

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) The Centre has extended the tenure of Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das by another three years.



Accordingly, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, approved Das's reappointment.



In an order, it said: "The 'Appointments Committee of the Cabinet' has approved the reappointment of Shri Shaktikanta Das, lAS Retd. as Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years beyond December 10, 2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier."



Notably, Das had been credited with steering India's monetary policy response to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Besides, industry observers credit him with swiftly rolling out policy measures to ease the economic impact of the pandemic.



The former senior bureaucrat assumed charge as the 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank from December 12, 2018.



Holding key governance portfolios, Das also acted as the Member of the 15th Finance Commission and as the G20 Sherpa of India.



