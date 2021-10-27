RBI clears appointment of Baldev Prakash as CEO J&K Bank

Srinagar, Oct 27 (IANS) Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday cleared the appointment of Baldev Prakash as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir Bank for a period of three years.



A communicant by the RBI said the appointment will be effective from the date of taking charge or April 10, 2022, whichever is earlier.



The appointment of Baldev Prakash as MD and CEO by the Board of the Bank and the actual date of his taking charge shall be communicated separately, RBI said.



Baldev Prakash has worked with the State Bank of India in various capacities, including as Chief General Manager (Digital and Transaction Banking Marketing) responsible for framing bank level policy and strategy for developing and providing digital and transaction banking services to all corporate clients of the Bank.



He also worked for over four years at Muscat (Sultanate of Oman) responsible for handling remittances business, including treasury operations.



