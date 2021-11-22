Raw Law: Vinay Pathak-starrer '420 IPC' releases on Dec 17

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Vinay Pathak, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Gul Panag and Ranvir Shorey's upcoming film titled '420 IPC' releases on ZEE5 on December 17.



Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "'420 IPC' is a riveting suspense film involving an economic offence. This courtroom drama is sure to keep the audience hooked till the last frame."



'420 IPC' is directed and written by Manish Gupta, who has previously scripted the screenplay and dialogues for Akshaye Khanna-starrer 'Section 375'.



Being the writer-director of the film, Manish said, "An intricate web-like plot woven around the mechanics of economic offences is the crux of the film and the mystery unfolds slowly and steadily in the film, keeping one intrigued till the end. The film is a result of extensive research, and I am glad that the audience will finally get to see the outcome on ZEE5."



The plot of '420 IPC' revolves around a chartered accountant, played by Vinay Pathak, who is arrested for an economic offence. While Ranvir plays an eccentric Parsi public prosecutor, Gul plays the accused CA's wife.



--IANS

aru/kr