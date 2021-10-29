Ravii Dubey to portray 11 characters in 11 episodes of 'Matsya Kaand'

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actor Ravii Dubey will be seen in as many as 11 unrecognisable looks in thre ambitious heist-based series 'Matsya Kaand'.



Ravii said: "I'm thrilled that the trailer of 'Matsya Kaand' is out. The series allowed me to push myself to limits I never had. I seized every opportunity I got to learn from my seniors Ravi Kishen and Piyush Mishra ji."



Ravii, who's spearheading it, essays the role of Matsya, a charming con artist who makes heists look like art in its trailer. The actor is set to hit the digital scene in 11 different avatars by November 18.



He added: "'Matsya Kaand' is for those who dig unexpected twists and turns and gripping plotlines. I'm glad that I got to be part of something that I would like to watch."



The storyline of the series follows an honourable con artist, who pulls off the country's most daring cons, while ACP Tejraj Singh (Ravi Kishen) is given the charge to apprehend him, resulting in a cat and mouse chase.



'Matsya Kaand' airs on MX Player.



