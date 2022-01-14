Ravi Teja-helmed action thriller 'Ravanasura' to hit screens on Sept 30

Hyderabad, Jan 14 (IANS) Tollywood actor Ravi Teja's fans had one more reason to celebrate Sankranti with greater fervour, with the 'Mass Maharaja' of the Telugu film industry announcing the launch of 'Narakasura', his 70th movie, on Friday.



The Sudheer Varma directorial was launched in the presence of Mega Star Chiranjeevi, who did the honours by clapping for the inaugural shot. The film is slated to hit the screens on September 30 this year.



The first look of the movie, showing Ravi Teja in a smouldering avatar, is already sending netizens into a tizzy.



Work on the film began with a pooja on the auspicious occasion of Makara Sankranti. Sources close to the unit say that full- fledged shooting will begin later this month.



Actress Anu Emmanuel, who is a part of the film, attended the pooja. Sharing pictures of herself at the pooja, Emmanuel simply said, "My next in Telugu, 'Ravanasura'."



Ravi Teja also shared his excitement on social media. Others on the star cast include Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Megha Akash.



Produced by Abhishek Nama, the film has dialogues by Srikanth Vissa and Vijay Karthik Kannan is behind the camera. Music for the film is to be scored by Harshvardhan Rameshwar and Bheems Ceciroled.



