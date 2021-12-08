Raveena Tandon: Have always had this fascination for the dark side

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon, who is gearing up for the release of her series 'Aranyak' on Netflix, says she has always had a fascination for the dark side.



Talking about the growing popularity and demand for thrillers on the OTT platforms, Raveena in a conversation with IANS said: "I don't know why it is so popular but I am a big fan of this genre. I think it just makes you hook and binge watch, so that is something which I have loved and I have always had this fascination for the dark side as well."



The actress, who ruled the roost in the 1990s, says she is not a big fan of horror as a genre, but it is the nail-biting genre of suspense and thrillers, which keeps her hooked on to the television screens.



"I am not a huge fan of horror but suspense, thriller and maybe crime thrillers as well and the unraveling of it all... I am a huge fan. So I think there are many like me... I do like romance once in a while," she added.



'Aranyak' spotlights the hardships and prejudices female officers face as they try to strike a balance between their work and personal lives.



Set in the dense forest, Raveena plays a local cop, who all her life waits for a "big case" and one fine day a news of a teenage tourist's murder shakes her up and joins forces with her city-bred replacement Angad played by Parambrata Chatterjee to solve the case. As the two struggle to find the serial killing entity, a forgotten folklore is revived.



