Rasika Dugal: 'Spike' came with opportunity for me to learn something new

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Rasika Dugal is leading the cast of the tentatively titled series "Spike", a Hindi-language sports drama.



She says it came with the opportunity for her to learn something new and she jumped at it.



Rasika said: "I love the thrill and adventure of sports dramas. Spike came with the opportunity for me to learn something new and I jumped at it. I thoroughly enjoyed the three months of volleyball training that I did as part of my prep.



The 36-year-old actress will be seen essaying the role of a volleyball coach in the sports drama. As part of her prep, she has trained in volleyball for three months in Mumbai.



She added: "I'm excited about essaying the role of a volleyball coach. The life of a sportsperson is about tremendous discipline and rigour. I have so much respect for that and was thrilled to get an opportunity to explore that. I look forward to the next schedule."



Rasika will head to Himachal Pradesh for the next schedule of the series in January 2022. Her upcoming projects include "Delhi Crime Season 2" and "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli."



