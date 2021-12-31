Rashtrapati Bhavan, RB Museum to be closed from Jan 1

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) As a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19, the tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum for the general public will remain closed from Saturday till further notice.



A communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday also said that the Change of Guard ceremony will also not take place till further notice, it added.



In view of the increasing corona cases and the threat of the new Omicron variant, Delhi is on yellow alert and the authorities have put in place restrictions on the number of people gathering at a venue.



