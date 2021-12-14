Rashmika Mandanna on 'Pushpa': Allu Arjun monitored each shot

Hyderabad, Dec 14 (IANS) Rashmika Mandanna has spoken about her upcoming movie 'Pushpa' and her leading man Allu Arjun's dedication for each shot of the film.



As 'Pushpa' is all set for its release in a couple of days, she Rashmika has been busy promoting Sukumar's directorial.



In a conversation with IANS, Rashmika shared her experience.



Starring beside Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa', Rashmika thinks Sukumar is one of the most talented directors she has worked with. "'Pushpa' is a raw, rustic movie, which requires detailing minute things, which Sukumar is famous for. I was amused when I got this offer," she said.



Talking about how she was roped in for the movie, Rashmika said, "The makers of 'Pushpa' wanted an actress who would also be familiar with the Chittoor accent. So, I had given three look tests before we shook hands for the movie."



As Rashmika spoke about her experience as an actress, Rashmika stated that she had to unlearn many things for this role, as director Sukumar wanted to bring an organic appeal to it.



"We actors never got to learn our dialogues beforehand, as we had to go unprepared. Under Sukku sir's direction, he keeps everything organic. We walked into the sets, where we are given our dialogues. We had to pick up the scenario on the spot," explained the 'Dear Comrade' actress.



The actress mentioned that it was quite difficult for her to shoot for the 'Saami Saami' song. "We shot it in a remote area and we worked really hard on it. Allu Arjun would monitor each shot after it was done, and he gives the best suggestions," she said.



The songs, trailer, and posters for 'Pushpa' have been received well as she said, "I love the way people have responded to them."



Rashmika said that despite living out of a suitcase, she has been enjoying her life.



