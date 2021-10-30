Rapper RaKa's upcoming hip-hop number 'Bomb Hai' out

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming hip-hop song 'Bomb Hai' by the Rapper RaKa is out. The video features actress Soundarya Sharma.



RaKa said: "Bomb Hai was created with the intention to celebrate good and fun-filled times. We've tried to bring listeners something fresh that can be heard on repeat at parties. I can't wait to know what listeners think once it's out."



RaKa is known for 'Million Dollar Girl' and 'Night Out Weedistan', Walid and "Jhopdike" among others.



The video is shot in Goa. Talking about the song, Soundarya said: "We're nearing the end of the year and I think this is the time when most of us listen and dance to party songs. 'Bomb Hai' is very well timed in that sense. The experience of shooting for it in Goa was like a party in itself."



The song is produced by Panorama Music and performed by RaKa.



As Panorama Music explores the hip hop genre for the first time with this song, Rajesh Menon, CEO, Panorama Music said: "We're very happy to take our vision of offering music to listeners across languages and genres with 'Bomb Hai'."



The release date of the song is yet to be announced.



