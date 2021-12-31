Ranvir Shorey ‘almost hounded out of hotel room’ after posting about son's Covid diagnosis

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Actor Ranvir Shorey has been hounded by fellow guests at a hotel in which they were quarantined after he revealed his son Haroon's Covid test report on Twitter.



The actor shared a string of tweets as a follow-up to his main tweet where he had shared his son's diagnosis.



He tweeted: "As a result of my SM post, meant for the common good, we were almost hounded out of our hotel room, where we were quarantining, due to other guests pressurising the hotel about us staying here. Society's capacity for unscientific discrimination has been on full display."



In the next tweet, he wrote: "People who wanted selfies until a day before were blackmailing the hotel for discounts and refunds, because we were in one of the rooms!"



"Will always remember this experience. It makes me wonder if the world deserves honesty at all," he said.



Ranvir gained support from netizens, who too agreed to the despicable behaviour shown by the actor's fellow guests at the hotel.



