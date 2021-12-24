Ranveer shares adorable picture of his mom with 1983 World Cup

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Ranveer Singh, who plays Kapil Dev in '83', shared a picture of his mother Anju Bhavnani holding the World Cup that the Indian skipper and his vice-captain, Mohinder Amarnath, lifted on June 25, 1983, at Lord's.



Ranveer took to his Instagram and captioned the picture: "Hum jeet gaye, Mumma! (ps: that's the actual cup!) #ThisIs83 #83TheFilm @83thefilm (sic)."



Ranveer's fellow actor, Harrdy Sandhu, who plays Madan Lal in '83', commented with heart emojis under the picture.



Actress Richa Chadha, too, took to the comments section and wrote: "Jeet gaye! Thanks for this historic film. Thanks also for waiting for the cinemas for this one. It's a sixer!!!" She was referring to the long time '83' was kept on hold because its makers wanted the film to be released in theatres only.



Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's daughter and columnist, Shweta Bachchan, commented: "Adorable".



