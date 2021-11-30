Ranveer brings alive greatest story of India's win with '83' trailer

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) The trailer for Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' is finally unveiled bringing alive one of the most unforgettable moments of Indian cricket.



Ranveer stars as former star cricketer Kapil Dev in the film, which tells the story of how the Indian cricket team, "a team that no one believed in", brought the World Cup home in 1983 after beating the champions, West Indies in a match.



The over-three-minute long trailer, started with the Indian team faltering on the field. Ranveer as Kapil declares at the press conference that they are 'here to win'.



Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi plays the then-manager of the team PR Man Singh, is seen telling Kapil, "35 saal pehle hum log aazaadi jeete, magar izzat jeetna baaki hai, kaptaan (We won independence 35 years ago but we are yet to win respect, captain)."



The later half of the trailer, showcases how the Indian team makes an impactful comeback, with Kapil hitting back-to-back sixes, smashing dressing room windows, glasses and windscreens of cars.



Actress Deepika Padukone, who is essaying the role of Kapil's wife Romi Dev too makes several appearances in the trailer.



Other actors such as Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R.Badree too make a appearances in the trailer.



Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is one of the most anticipated films of the year.



Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release.



'83' is slated to release on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D.



