Randeep Rai's bromance with Shaheer Sheikh in 'Pavitra Rishta'

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actors Randeep Rai and Shaheer Sheikh are seen playing brothers in the web series 'Pavitra Rishta'. Randeep shares about his journey on the show and the bond he shares with Shaheer.



Randeep shares: "Pavitra Rishta' is back and there isn't anything better I could have wished for. I will always be grateful to the makers of the show to present this opportunity to me where I get to play the brother to Shaheer, who always has been a brother to me in real life as well. Since day one, we have shared the bond, but portraying the same on screen is a different experience altogether."



"It's an amazing feeling and hence not too complicated to enact. To live the lives of real brothers on screen and sharing the frame with him is always a pleasure, and again, there's nothing better I could have wished for," he concludes.



The show stars Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles along with Asheema Vardhan, Pooja Bhamrrah, Piyush Ranade, Randeep Rai, and Usha Nadkarni in pivotal roles in the show.



'Pavitra Rishta' is streaming on ALTBalaji.



