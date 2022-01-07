Ram Kapoor calls 'Human' co-star Shefali Shah 'total goofball'

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Actor Ram Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming medical thriller 'Human', has called his co-actor Shefali Shah a 'goofball' and a 'fun person' behind the camera.



Ram and Shefali have been friends since long and have worked together on several projects.



Talking about jamming with Shefali on sets, the actor said, "It's always amazing to work with Shefali, I've worked with her 2-3 times before and we get along really well. She's an absolute darling of a person, a total goofball, you know, she's a lot of fun when the camera's not rolling in! And I also tend to have a lot of fun when I work."



Shedding light on his process of working, he said, "So, we have a lot of fun, pulling each other's leg or playing pranks on somebody else. And that's the best way to work because you keep it light-hearted, you know, so you do serious work, but in between you try and have a little fun, I believe. That's the best way to work."



'Human' directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, has been penned by Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee.



The show, which also stars Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe, will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 14.



--IANS

