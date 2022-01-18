Ram Gopal Varma praises Allu Arjun, then deletes tweets

Hyderabad, Jan 18 (IANS) Ram Gopal Varma's latest tweets on Allu Arjun, praising him for his blockbuster hit 'Pushpa', have caught the attention of fans.



Varma, who wrote a series of tweets praising Allu Arjun, later deleted most of them.



The 'Shiva' filmmaker took to his Twitter, as he targeted Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and his family, by stating that Allu Arjun is the new 'Megastar'. "All the other mega heroes will only be known as Allu Arjun's relatives in the future", Varma commented.



Some of Varma's tweets appeared like he just wanted to tease family of Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan. While hailing Allu Arjun's performance in 'Pushpa', the director had also tagged Allu Aravind for bringing such a talented son into the world.



These tweets had also triggered a section of 'Mega' fans, as he mentioned Allu Arjun as the next 'Mega' star, while they think intentionally ignored Ram Charan from the list of stars from the mega family.



Varma later deleted his tweets in which he called Allu Arjun the new 'Megastar', which is Chiranjeevi's title in the Tollywood industry.



This is not the first time that Varma had commented on Chiranjeevi and his family members. He has passed comments on Pawan Kalyan and his political career earlier, which provoked a negative reaction.



--IANS

py/kr