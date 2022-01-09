Ram Charan praises 'Shyam Singha Roy'

Hyderabad, Jan 9 (IANS) 'RRR' actor Ram Charan has heaped praise on the recently released Nani-starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy'.



Ram Charan, on Saturday, took to his Twitter to write a few words about the movie. He lauds the entire team of 'Shyam Singha Roy', especially the music director.



The 'Magadheera' actor tweeted, "A word of appreciation to Mickey J Meyer for coming up with an outstanding composition in Shyam Singha Roy !!" as he writes about music in the movie.



"Yet another brilliant film from our industry #ShyamSinghaRoy was a beautiful experience, Rahul Sankrityan. Nani and Sai Pallavi's best performances till the date."



"Congratulations Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. Kudos to Niharika Entertainment and the entire team," Charan wrote.



Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, 'Shyam Singha Roy' is hitting the OTT space after the Sankranthi festival.



'Shyam Singha Roy' has been gaining rave reviews from the audience for the performances and the story.



Despite many hurdles, the film performed well at the box-office, while it is still doing well at the theatres.



