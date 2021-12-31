Rally behind Missionaries of Charity in stressful times: Goa Archbishop

Panaji, Dec 31 (IANS) Goa Archbishop Fr. Filipe Neri Ferrao, in his New Year message on Friday, urged people with "goodwill" to rally behind the Missionaries of Charity to help them overcome the "stressful difficulties" faced by them in India in recent times.



His call comes amid a controversy over the reported non-renewal of the religious order's Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act registration.



"It is perhaps fitting to recall here the stressful difficulties and challenges that these Sisters of the much revered Mother Teresa have been facing in our country in recent times, while carrying out their mission of heroic service to the last, the least and the lost," Ferrao said in his message, saying as citizens of India, it is the responsibility to extend our wholehearted support and generous help to the Sisters of the order.



"I have no doubt that all men and women of goodwill who are concerned about the plight of our less fortunate brothers and sisters will come forward and reach out to the Missionaries of Charity and to the thousands under their care who are facing an extremely difficult situation," he said, adding that popular assistance would help the Sisters continue their "noble service to the most neglected of the society can continue without undue hurdles".



