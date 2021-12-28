Rajniesh Duggall to star in web crime thriller 'Exit'

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Actor Rajniesh Duggall will be seen in a gripping thriller titled 'Exit'. The series, which also stars Vindhya Tiwari as the lead, brings together a failed cricketer, a money-laundering scam, pseudocide, alongside an insurance scam.



Its narrative spins around the classic trope of how the chase for money can make you go to the extremes.



Revealing what appealed to him about the series, Rajniesh said, "When I was narrated the script, I got impressed with the storyline and the character graph. My character Ravi is that of a cricket coach who is struggling to make ends meet and has an addiction to betting. Well, this is what I can reveal for now but the show will definitely be an interesting watch (sic)."



The film is being produced by Vibhu Agarwal and will be released on the ULLU app.



Talking about the film, Vibhu said, "This is a ULLU Exclusive movie. We as a brand are aiming to get movies that never made it to the screens but are well-scripted and executed for the audiences. With well-known actors and well-written storylines and with films and series like this we are ready to begin the New Year with a bang."



