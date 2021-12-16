Rajesh Shringarpure reflects on massive transformation in TV content

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Actor Rajesh Shringarpure, who is seen on the show 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai', believes that TV is a reflection of our society.



Being in the industry for quite some time now, he has witnessed a lot of changes in content over the past 10 years.



Sharing his thoughts on the same, Rajesh said: "From saas-bahu dramas to reality shows to thought provoking shows based on societal issues, the kind of content shown on television has undergone a massive transformation. And the audience is liking this change as the content is at par with the current times."



He added: "Similarly, a show like 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai' reflects many issues from girl child education to widow remarriage to women holding important positions and reforming the tax system, our show tackles it all."



'Punyashlok Ahilyabai' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



--IANS

ila/kr