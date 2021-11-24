Raje denies political connect to her Mewar yatra

Jaipur, Nov 24 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday denied any political linkup of her Mewar yatra and said that she has come out to share the plight of the people; however the party office bearers maintained a distance from her yatra and continued holding meeting, named as 'Chintan Baithak', in Dausa.



Raje said, "I could not meet people due to Covid and because of the poor health of her daughter-in-law, I could not pay tributes to those who left the world and hence made this plan to be here on this yatra. This should not be linked to politics."



"Those looking at this yatra as political act should know that coming time will be of BJP. People want BJP government to be formed again under the leadership of Modiji," she added.



Raje addressed a gathering in Charbhuja, Dwarkadheesh, Eklingji and Nathdwara.



However, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria stayed away from the yatra. A day back, he had also raised questions on the timing of the yatra.



The saffron party had lost two seats during by-polls here in Dhariyawad and Vallabhnagar a few days back.



Meanwhile, BJP state president Satish Poonia addressed a two-day 'Chintan Baithak' at Dausa, where a detailed discussion was held on important topics like booth management, upcoming action plan, strategy for forthcoming protest against the Gehlot government and Mission 2023.



On Thursday, the 'baithak' will be organised in Ajmer.



--IANS

arc/shs







