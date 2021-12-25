Rajasthan plans to make Covid vaccination mandatory

Jaipur, Dec 25 (IANS) Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Rajasthan is planning to soon issue new guidelines to make vaccination against the virus mandatory in the state, and remove those from under the state government's beneficiary list who refuse to get inoculated.



Officials confirmed that the state government is preparing a list of those who are refusing to get vaccinated.



Furthermore, other initiatives such as strict enforcement of night curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. and wearing of masks will also be made mandatory.



In a meeting held on Friday with doctors and the state's Home Department officials, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: "Night curfew is already in place in the state, we have never lifted it. It should be strictly followed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m."



Urging officials to encourage people to get inoculated, he said: "Officials should contemplate on motivating people to get vaccinated. Those refusing it will be removed from the beneficiary list. This we need to do for our own interest. In Punjab, the salaries have been stopped for those refusing vaccination. Tamil Nadu has also made it compulsory.



"The state government has to make vaccination compulsory."



