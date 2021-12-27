Rajasthan logs 62 fresh Covid cases, tally surpasses 300

Jaipur, Dec 27 (IANS) As many as 62 Covid-19 cases were registered in Rajasthan in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the state to 318, health officials said on Monday.



Of the total, Jaipur accounted for 46 cases for the first time in the last six months, they confirmed.



Earlier, it was in June 19 that 55 cases were reported in the pink city.



Besides Jaipur, four cases were recorded in Udaipur, three each in Bikaner and Ganganagar, two each in Ajmer, Jodhpur and Pratapgarh and one case each in Sikar and Jodhpur.



Overall 317 people have tested positive in December of which 28 cases were of Omicron.



--IANS

arc/shb/