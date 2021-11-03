Rajasthan judge arrested for sodomising 14-yr-old boy

Jaipur, Nov 3 (IANS) Rajasthan Police on Wednesday arrested a judge Jitendra Singh Gulia for allegedly sodomizing a 14-year-old boy in Bharatpur.



As per the police officials, the accused judge was questioned for two days in Jaipur before his arrest.



The judge has been booked under the Indian Penal Code's Section 377 (unnatural offences) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said Bharatpur police superintendent Devendra Kumar Bishnoi.



The judge presided over a special anti-corruption court in Bharatpur and was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the boy's mother on Sunday.



The Rajasthan High Court suspended him the same day.



However, the judge has accused the boy and his family of blackmailing him for money.



The victim's mother, meanwhile wrote to PM Narendra Modi, alleging that the family was being threatened and pressured to withdraw the case.



She said that the judge met her son at a tennis court and befriended him last month. He then allegedly lured her son to his house, drugged and sodomized him.



She further alleged in her complaint that the judge threatened to implicate her and her brother in false cases if this case was ever reported. The judge continued to allegedly sodomize the boy along with two other accused, she alleged.



She said Gulia lured her 14-year-old child to his home and sodomised him for about a month. Along with Gulia, his employees were also involved in this heinous act.



Station Officer Ramnath Singh said that Gulia has filed a cross case against the victim's family alleging that it demanded Rs 3 lakh from him and threatened to implicate him in a case if he did not pay the money.



However, the victim's mother said when she did not send her child to his place, the judge sent a few of his team members to her place to threaten them.



"I was threatened in a very harsh manner due to which I did not even have the courage to get the complaint lodged. Later, my family members helped me get courage and I lodged the complaint on Sunday, she added.



--IANS

arc/skp/