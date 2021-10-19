Rajasthan govt to give free school uniforms for classes 1-8

Jaipur, Oct 19 (IANS) The Rajasthan government will provide uniforms free-of-cost to students of classes 1 to 8 studying in government schools in the state.



The money for the uniform will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the students or their parents. The Rajasthan School Education Council has issued a circular in this regard and issued orders to all District Chief Education Officers to collect and send the information about the bank accounts.



The order said the process of making the uniforms available is being worked out. Information is being collected and the hard and soft copies are being sought about details of bank accounts of eligible students or their parents and their Jan-Aadhaar card is being updated with their bank accounts. The details of bank accounts of all government schools or school management committees etc. is also being collected to work on the direct benefit transfer scheme.



Money can be deposited in the account of parents or students or it can be transferred to the bank accounts of schools or management committees of schools, the order added.



Providing free school uniforms is expected to help in increasing the enrolment percentage of children in government schools and reduce the drop-out rate.



