Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra tests Covid positive

Jaipur, Jan 29 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19. Mishra shared the information on his Twitter handle and said that he is healthy and asymptomatic.



Mishra said, "Today I got my Covid test done which came positive. I am healthy and have no symptoms. I urge all the people who came in contact with me to isolate and get their Covid test done."



It is worth noting that earlier Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also been infected with the coronavirus. However, now he has recovered fully from the infection.



