Rajasthan delegation signs MoUs worth Rs 1,500cr at Dubai Expo

Jaipur, Nov 15 (IANS) Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) and Letters of Intent (LOI) worth over Rs 1,500 crore were signed between a Rajasthan delegation led by the state ministers Shanti Dhariwal, Parsadi Lal Meena and Arjun Singh Bamnia and investors at the Dubai Expo



These MoUs are related to the logistics, ceramics, stone, real estate, tourism and agriculture sectors.



The delegation held one-to-one meetings with various investors and also met representatives of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, who were invited to attend the state government's program 'Invest Rajasthan' which is scheduled to take place on January 24-25, 2022.



Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal said that positive reactions were seen regarding investment in Rajasthan.



"Overseas Rajasthanis as well as investors from different countries have expressed their willingness to invest in the state," he added.



Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena informed that MoUs and LOIs were signed keeping in view the possibilities of industrial investment in the state and other policies including 'One Stop Shop', RIPS-2019 and MSME.



Also, investment proposals related to medical, education, IT, auto, textile and other sectors were being discussed, he added.



Minister of State for Industries Arjun Singh Bamnia informed that due to the availability of roads, electricity and natural resources besides DMIC, Expressway, Renewable Energy, investors are expressing their willingness to invest in Rajasthan.



The Rajasthan Pavilion at the Dubai Expo was inaugurated on November 13.



