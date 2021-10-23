Rajasthan CM denies meeting with Rahul Gandhi during Delhi trip

Jaipur, Oct 23 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday denied meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his recent Delhi trip.



Speaking to media, he said that he did have an eye-catch with Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee meeting. "However during this time, there was no conversation between us," he added.



Earlier, Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma had also denied the Rahul-Gehlot meeting.



Gehlot, interacting with the media after meeting Gandhian Dr S.N. Subba Rao at SMS Hospital on Saturday, lashed out at the media, and even said, "I am ashamed of where the media is going."



Gehlot said that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K.C. Venugopal, general secretary (organisation) and Ajay Maken, the state in-charge, were also present in the meeting of the Congress Working Committee. He said that till the cabinet is not reconstituted, the media will be caught in the game of rumours.



Gehlot made it clear that neither Sonia Gandhi nor Rahul Gandhi met him during his visit to Delhi.



The open denial by Gehlot regarding his meeting with Rahul Gandhi after seven days of his tour has sparked off many speculations in the state.



