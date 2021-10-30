Rajasthan bypolls: Around 53% voting on two seats till 3 p.m.

Jaipur, Oct 30 (IANS) A total of 53.69 per cent voting has been reported in two assembly constituencies of Rajasthan -- Vallabhnagar and Dhariyawad, till 3 p.m. where bypolls are being held on Saturday after the seats were left vacant with the demise of two MLAs, namely Congress' Gajendra Singh Shaktawat from Vallabhnagar and BJP's Gautamlal Meena from Dhariyawad.



While Dhariyawad reported 54.23 per cent voting till 3 p.m., Vallabhnagar reported 53.14 per cent polling, confirmed the election commission office.



Till 11 a.m., a total of 23 per cent polling was reported in Vallabhnagar while 27 per cent was reported in Dhariyawad which increased to around 42 per cent till 1 p.m. In Vallabhnagar, it was 42 per cent till 2 pm.



In 2018, 76.31 per cent voting was reported in Vallabhnagar assembly elections while Dhariyawad had witnessed 78.32 per cent voting.



In 2019, the polling per cent came down to 67.47 per cent in Vallabhnagar during Lok Sabha elections while in Dhriyawad, 73.83 per cent voting was reported in parliamentary elections.



Meanwhile, a day before these bypolls, Congress was in all cheers as it won two seats in Alwar and Dholpur panchayati raj polls.



Results of Dholpur came as as a surprise for the saffron party as it was considered to be a strong bastion for former CM Vasundhara Raje. Meanwhile, Alwar too, left the saffron party surprised with Congress making a winning lead there.



Sources said that infighting in BJP has led the voters confused and hence come this defeat.



