Rajasthan BJP MLA accused of rape

Jaipur, Nov 18 (IANS) A BJP MLA from Gogunda has been accused of rape for the second time in ten months.



A case was lodged against Pratap Lal Gameti in Udaipur's Ambamata police station on Wednesday based on a woman's complaint.



Police, after recording the statement, got the victim's medical test done.



In her complaint, the woman alleged that she had gone to the MLA for a job after which he started abusing her sexually for almost two years on the pretext of marriage.



Recently, after the Vallabhnagar Assembly by-election, he stopped taking her calls and hence she decided to lodge a complaint.



The 38-year-old woman gave a written complaint in the SP's office on Wednesday following which a case was registered. The case is currently with a CID-CB team headed by ASP Anjana Sukhwal.



The victim said that she came in touch with the MLA two years back when she approached him for a job. First, they socialised and then he forced her to have physical relations on the pretext of marriage. The MLA continued to exploit her by threatening to kill her.



Nine months back, the 52-year-old MLA was accused of rape by another BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh. The woman had alleged that the MLA promised to marry her citing his unhappy married life.



This case also was investigated by CB-CID. However, the matter was settled after mutual agreement.



The MLA has been sarpanch twice in his native village Dadia.



--IANS

arc/shb/