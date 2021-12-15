Rajamouli, Keeravani to appear on Balakrishna's 'Unstoppable with NBK'

Hyderabad, Dec 15 (IANS) Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna's talk show 'Unstoppable With NBK' will feature 'RRR' director S.S. Rajamouli and the movie's music director M.M. Keeravani.



With the most popular celebrities appearing to chat with 'Akhanda' hero Balakrishna has been showing his perkiest side on the show.



Rajamouli and Keeravani have joined the sets of 'Unstoppable With NBK'.



As the duo shared a great time interacting with Balakrishna on his show, the audience is quite excited to watch the interesting episode.



"The men behind the biggest Indian movie are on the biggest talk show. #UnstoppableWithNBK Episode 5 is going to be a treat with @ssrajamouli garu and @mmkeeravani garu having a great time with our #NandamuriBalakrishna garu. Promo out soon," the makers wrote.



Balakrishna, who had hosted Telugu's superstar Mahesh Babu in the previous episode of 'Unstoppable With NBK', has had other bigwigs like Brahmanandam, Mohan Babu, and Nani in the previous episodes.



Balakrishna seems to be buoyed with the success of his latest movie 'Akhanda'.



--IANS

py/kr