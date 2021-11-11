Rajamouli and team set to release third single from 'RRR'

Hyderabad, Nov 11 (IANS) Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer 'RRR' has managed to grab everyone's attention. Director S.S. Rajamouli and his team who plan to release the movie in January, have kickstarted the promotions.



The release of 'Naatu Naatu'/'Nacho Nacho' grabbed everyone's attention. With Jr NTR and Ram Charan shaking a leg to M.M. Keeravani's peppy composition, this song has become one of the most liked ones in recent times.



Now that the makers are planning to release the third single from the movie, here is an update. The makers have decided to unveil the third single on November 18.



'RRR' is bankrolled by D.V.V. Danayya, which is touted to be a fictional story based on the lives of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While 'Rangasthalam' fame Ram Charan plays Seetharama Raju, Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem.



Actors Alia Bhatt, Alison Doody, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran, and Samuthirakani play key roles in this upcoming pan-India movie. 'RRR' is slated to hit theaters on January 7.



