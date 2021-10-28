Raj school teacher arrested for celebrating Pak's victory granted bail

Jaipur, Oct 28 (IANS) A school teacher in Rajasthan, who posted a message on social media celebrating Pakistan's victory in a T20 World Cup match, was arrested and granted bail the same day by a local court.



The court on Wednesday granted bail to Nafisa Attari on a surety bond of Rs 20,000 after she pleaded that there was no malicious intention behind the post.



The next hearing in this case will be held on November 9.



Nafisa had uploaded a WhatsApp status which read, "We Won". It was objected to by many people. Soon the status got viral.



The school management has sacked the woman from services.



A case was registered against her under section 153B at Ambamata police station in Udaipur for acting against national unity.



Meanwhile, a video of the woman saying, "I love my India like any other citizen" is going viral.



