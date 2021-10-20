Raj-Maha drug racket busted, woman held with heroin in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Busting a major drug racket between Rajasthan and Maharashtra, the Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested a woman with 7.20 kg heroin, valued at over Rs 21.6 crore in the international markets, an official said on Wednesday.



Following a tip-off received by the Ghatkopar ANC Unit head Lata Sutar, the operation was carried out on Tuesday in Sion area when accused, Amina Hamza Sheikh alias Lalli, 53, was caught with the contraband.



According to the ANC intelligence, there have been recent instance of banned narcotics usually originating from the drugs mafia in Pratapgarh and Chittorgarh districts of Rajasthan being transported to Mumbai by trains or inter-state buses.



According to the statement of the accused, the seized consignment was procured from two suppliers in Devaldi, and Navgama in Pratapgarh district.



The contraband was picked up in Mumbai by Sheikh and her associates, with the drugs meant for onward distribution to suppliers and peddlers in Mumbai and her other customers, said the police.



A history sheeter, Sheikh was earlier nabbed in different cases by the ANC units of Worli in 2015 and Ghatkopar in 2018 for dealing in various types of banned drugs.



The Mumbai Police are now investigating her other links among the drugs mafia in the two states and tracking her accomplices.



