Raj logs 26 new Covid cases

Jaipur, Dec 17 (IANS) In the past 24 hours, 26 new Covid-19 infections were registered in Rajasthan which took the total tally of active cases in the state to 267, according to health officials.



Of the 26 cases, 11 were detected in Jaipur, which was the highest, while six patients were found in Jodhpur, three in Barmer and two each in Ajmer, Bhilwara and Udaipur.



Health officials said that the Covid rate in the state is rising rapidly in December as compared to November.



Overall, Rajasthan has seen a total of 9,55,173 cases out of which 9,45,947 have recovered, while 8,959 have succumbed to the virus.



--IANS

