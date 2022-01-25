Raj govt, Guv face-off on amendment to RODA Act

Jaipur, Jan 25 (IANS) The Rajasthan government and the Raj Bhavan have come face to face over the issue of a bill pertaining to stopping the auction of farmers' lands.



On Monday, a farmers delegation reached Raj Bhavan raising a demand to pass the bill alleging that the Governor has been sitting on it keeping it pending.



However, the Governor said no bill has come to Raj Bhavan regarding amendment in Rajasthan Agricultural Credit Operation (Removal of Difficulties - RODA) Act.



In a clarification, the Governor's office said that no bill related to the amendment of the RODA Act has come for approval at the level of Governor Kalraj Mishra in the Raj Bhavan. Subir Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Governor, said that the delegation, which came to give a memorandum in this regard, has also been informed about the same.



Soon after, the Chief Minister's Office retaliated saying that the Raj Bhavan has informed the journalists that no bill has come to it to amend the RODA Act regarding stopping of auction of the agricultural land. The truth is that the Government of Rajasthan had amended Section 60(1)(b) of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) on 2 November 2020. Due to this amendment, the attachment and auction would have been banned for taking Kisan Credit Card loan on 5 acres of land, however this bill is still under consideration in Raj Bhavan, said the CMO office.



