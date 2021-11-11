Raj accident: DNA tests to be conducted to identify 11 bodies

Jaipur, Nov 11 (IANS) Eleven out of the 12 passengers burnt alive in the bus-truck collision in Rajasthan' Barmer have not been fully identified yet and hence a DNA test would be conducted for their identification, said an official.



The bodies have been brought to Jodhpur and kept at the MGH Mortuary. DNA tests of the remains will be done here to identify them as they were severely damaged and their identification could not be physically verified, confirmed officials.



Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Balwant Manda said that the family members of a child and 10 adults have been called in to match their DNAs samples.



It needs to be mentioned here that 12 people were burnt alive after a bus and truck collided on Wednesday. After the collision, both vehicles caught fire. Due to this 11 bus passengers and the truck driver were burnt alive.



Onlookers working in the fields nearby said that 'it was a painful sight to see the bus with passengers burning.'



They said that the gates of the bus got locked after it caught fire. Some passengers saved their lives by jumping from the windows, while some were pulled out by the villagers after breaking the glass, the others were burnt alive.



Within a few minutes the fire spread wide, trapping passengers in the bus and the villagers who came to rescue them also felt helpless.



The accident was reported around 10 a.m. which led to a traffic jam on both sides of the National Highway. Rescue operation was carried out for about two hours to get the bodies out an only after that the national highway could be opened around 2 p.m.



