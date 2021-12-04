Raising a toast to the country's Best Bars

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANSlife) After a highly successful inaugural edition in 2019, which selected and celebrated the country's 30 greatest bars, Tulleeho and Man's World Magazine, in collaboration with Teacher's, have announced the second edition of 30 Best Bar India 2021.





The rankings and awards show honours India's 30 top bars, bartenders, and bar teams whose faultless service has set new standards in the country, based on a nationwide survey of more than 200 bar aficionados and industry professionals from a countrywide long list of over 500 establishments. On January 19, 2022, the 30 Best Bars India 2021 Awards celebration at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, Gurugram, will reveal the year's standings.



This year's Awards are about more than simply offering national and international recognition to Indian bar and bar talent and promoting bartending as a respectable vocation across the country. It's also about recognising and honouring the tenacity displayed by bartenders and employees throughout the lockdowns, as well as their extraordinary recovery since then.



Vikram Achanta, Founder and CEO, Tulleeho, says, "The past two years have been extremely hard for everyone, and the bar industry was no exception." It saw its a share of business devastation, with many bars shutting shop for good, a flurry of job cuts and staggering losses. It was certainly a grim phase for the business world to navigate, yet most sailed through despite the hard times, which is worth every bit of appreciation. Best Bars India 2021 will be a celebration of the bar industry's resilience and its promising future. "



