Rains lash TN's Thoothukodi, Ramanathapuram, orange alert for Chennai

Chennai, Nov 25 (IANS) Heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Thoothukodi - where the Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy temple was fully inundated, and Ramanathapuram districts, on Thursday.



Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'Orange' alert for Chennai on November 26 and 27.



Ramanathapuram District Collector held a meeting of officials of various departments and the situation of low-lying areas of the district including Paramakudi, and R.S. Mangalam are being constantly monitored by Revenue and Disaster management authorities.



Tourism officials of the district said that since the arrival of northeast monsoon and heavy rains, the flow of pilgrims to the temple town of Rameswaram has taken a beating.



Ramanathapuram district administration has opened a special control room and helpline numbers to the public for any assistance and public can contact helpline number 1077.



Rameswaram recorded 76.20mm rainfall, Pamban 42.10 mm, and Thangachimadam 30.50 mm rains.



Thunderstorms with heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi districts and thunderstorm with moderate rains is likely in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Cuddalore on Friday.



--IANS

aal/vd