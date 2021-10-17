Rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Several parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday received light to moderate rainfall that is most likely to improve the air quality in the region.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a "generally cloudy sky" in the city with light to moderate rain in and around the adjoining areas.



The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 23.5 degrees Celsius.



As per the morning update, a temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at 8.30 a.m. with a relative humidity of 90 per cent. The capital experienced calm weather in the morning.



The city observed sunrise at 6.23 a.m. and the sun is likely to set at 5.50 p.m. in the evening.



In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.5 degrees Celsius, a notch departure from normal, and the minimum was at 23.5 degrees Celsius.



System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was 253 for PM10 and 125 for PM2.5. As the quality of air was 'very poor', the department issued a health advisory which means that sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work.



"Health Risk: Triggers Health alert. Everyone may experience more or serious health effects. Significant increase in respiratory effects in general population," SAFAR said.



It further advised people to stop outdoor activity at early morning and after sunset times.



"Avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Go for a short walk instead of a jog and take more breaks," it said.



It urged people to stop any activity level if someone experiences any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue.



"If the room has windows, close them. If the air conditioner provides a fresh air intake option, keep that closed. Avoid burning of wood, candles or incense. Keep the room clean - do not vacuum. Do wet mopping to reduce dust," it added.



The air quality measuring agency urged people to wear masks known as N-95 or P-100 respirators while going out.



Notably, Delhi has 36 monitoring stations that accurately record the levels of both particulate matters.



As per the latest update at 9.31 a.m., the other pollutants Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ozone (O3) were recorded at 12 and 1,113, respectively. The data for carbon monoxide (CO) was not available.



