Rains fury forces Chennai police station to shift location

Chennai, Nov 8 (IANS) The S-8 Adambakkam police station in Chennai was shifted temporarily to a house nearby after it was inundated following heavy rains, police said on Monday.



The station is now relocated at New Colony Second Sstreet, Adambakkam.



The station is three feet below the ground level and was totally inundated. Functioning from a building located on New Colony Main Road for the last few years and with 40 police personnel working there, it is one of the busiest police stations in the St Thomas Mount police districts in the city.



"The station is three feet below the ground level and during rains, water enters the station and the building is also leaky. After incessant rains for the past two days, the station is full of water and on the directions from senior officers, we have shifted our station to a nearby home to serve the public," Police Inspector Valarmathi told media persons.



