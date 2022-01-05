Rains bring down max temp in Delhi, Wednesday records season's lowest (Lead)

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Intermittent rain since morning brought not just down the overall temperatures across Delhi-NCR on Wednesday but also the day also saw the lowest maximum temperature so far this winter.



It was cloudy almost throughout the day and almost all areas received light drizzle since morning. Safdarjung observatory recorded 7.8 mm of rain on Wednesday, Palam 6.1 mm, Lodhi Road 6.0 mm while Ayanagar recorded 5.3 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 8.30 p.m.



Due to the day-long rain, there was a drop in the temperature of the season, the lowest temperature of this winter so far for the Delhi city. "Maximum temperature recorded at Safdarjung was 15.7 degrees Celsius," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding, "Prior to today, it was on December 19, 2021, when maximum temperature recorded was 17.8 degrees Celsius."



The IMD has also predicted a possibility of light rain for the next few days. In Delhi, the maximum temperature would be around 20 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be 11 degrees Celsius on Thursday.



It already declared on Tuesday that there is no cold wave condition across northwest India for next few days and forecast similar temperature range for next four days.



Meanwhile, the rainfall failed to improve the air quality with the Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain in "severe" and "very poor" category at several places across Delhi. At 10 p.m., it was 451 (severe) at Anand Vihar in east Delhi, 339 (very poor) at Aya Nagar in south Delhi, 412 (severe) at Dwarka sector 8 in west Delhi and 452 (severe) at Jahangirpuri in north Delhi.



At 9 am, the AQI was 430 (severe) at Anand Vihar in east Delhi, 308 (very poor) at Aya Nagar in south Delhi, 396 (very poor) at Dwarka sector 8 in west Delhi and 413 (severe) at Jahangirpuri in north Delhi.



--IANS

msk/niv/vd