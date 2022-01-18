Rain, snow forecast in J&K, Ladakh in next 24 hours

Srinagar, Jan 18 (IANS) Rain lashed the plains in the Jammu region while light snowfall occurred in Kashmir and Ladakh region on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast wet weather during the next 24.



An official of the IMD said, "Due to a feeble Western Disturbance, weather is cloudy in J&K and Ladakh.



"Light rain in plains of Jammu and light snow in plains of Kashmir and light to moderate over higher reaches of J&K and Ladakh is likely today.



"Thereafter, another spell of light to moderate snow in J&K is likely during January 21 and 22. There is no forecast of any major rain/snow till ending January in both UTs".



The minimum temperature was 1.1 in Srinagar, minus 0.7 in Pahalgam and minus 6.0 in Gulmarg.



In the Ladakh region, Drass had minus 16.1, Leh minus 9.1 and Kargil minus 12.3 as the minimum.



Jammu city had 9.3, Katra 6.2, Batote 2.6, Banihal 0.4 and Bhaderwah 0.9 as the night's lowest temperature.



--IANS

sq/dpb