Railways' Dy chief electrical engineer held in bribery case

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday apprehended two persons -- the director of a private firm and Ranjit Kumar Borah, the Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer (Coaching), NFR, Maligaon in Guwahati, for accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh.



The CBI said that both were apprehended from Maligaon.



A CBI official said that a case was registered against Borah and Chintan Jain, the Director of Sun Shine Devices Private Limited, Patna, his employee Niraj Kumar and unknown public and private servants.



It was alleged that Borah while posted earlier as Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer (Construction) in NFR had got two immovable properties (benami flats) as alleged illegal gratification from the Director of the private company.



Borah allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2.10 crore from the private persons in lieu of the said two benami flats for extending undue benefits in the past and also assured of extending undue favours in the future as well.



"The money was given to the railway official in instalments," said a CBI official.



The official said that after getting a complaint about it they formed a team and started investigating the matter. During the probe they found sufficient material against the said official and the director of the private firm.



Finally the CBI laid a trap and apprehended the public servant and the employee of the Director of the private company as soon as the bribe of Rs 15 lakh was handed over.



The official said that on Tuesday the CBI team conducted searches at nine locations including at Guwahati, Patna, Noida which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents. The official said that these will help them in making a watertight case. A few more arrests were likely in the matter, he added.



--IANS

atk/bg